Camden National Bank Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,721,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.