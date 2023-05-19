Camden National Bank Sells 358 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.4% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Down 1.8 %

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

TGT traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.48. 2,410,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.