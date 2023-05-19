Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.07.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

CPT stock opened at $106.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.45. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after buying an additional 351,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $333,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.