Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

