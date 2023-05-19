CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.21. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

CanAsia Energy Stock Up 23.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.46 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.

Get CanAsia Energy alerts:

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanAsia Energy

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.