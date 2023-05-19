Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $6.85 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

