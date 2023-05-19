Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price to $2.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEEL. BTIG Research cut their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.60. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.52.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
