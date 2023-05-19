Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price to $2.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEEL. BTIG Research cut their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.60. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 504,505 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,068,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 159,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 84,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 634.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,586,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.