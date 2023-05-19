Capital Square LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS VUSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 277,590 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

