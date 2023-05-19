Capital Square LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 513,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after buying an additional 31,672 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after buying an additional 75,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 235,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.41. 5,171,458 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.