Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 827,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,580. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Capri by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Capri by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

