Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered Carbon Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

OFSTF stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -69.55.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 990.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carbon Streaming will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

