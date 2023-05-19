Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) & Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Critical Survey

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A -294.60% -14.83% Intellia Therapeutics -804.94% -41.67% -33.54%

Risk and Volatility

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -2.01, meaning that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics $950.00 14,903.27 -$4.66 million N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics $52.12 million 72.65 -$474.19 million ($5.39) -7.97

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Intellia Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardio Diagnostics and Intellia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellia Therapeutics 0 3 16 0 2.84

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 447.98%. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $86.06, suggesting a potential upside of 100.32%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats Intellia Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.