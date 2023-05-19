Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Shares Up 1.7%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). 2,203,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,557,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Caspian Sunrise Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.58.

Caspian Sunrise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

About Caspian Sunrise

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

