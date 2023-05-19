Castleark Management LLC Makes New $12.52 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $16,927,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,183,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after buying an additional 100,267 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

