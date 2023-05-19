Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 0.1 %

Catalent stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.