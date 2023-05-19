Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 341,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,828,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CAT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $214.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

