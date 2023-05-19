Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $18.39 on Thursday, reaching $275.00. 228,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,121,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

