CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBRE. Citigroup cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in CBRE Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

