Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) President Mark R. Laneve Acquires 20,256 Shares

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) President Mark R. Laneve bought 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $22,686.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 245,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charge Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

CRGE stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.93%. The company had revenue of $167.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

