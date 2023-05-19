Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) President Mark R. Laneve Acquires 20,256 Shares

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) President Mark R. Laneve bought 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $22,686.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 245,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Charge Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %
CRGE stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.93%. The company had revenue of $167.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises
About Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charge Enterprises (CRGE)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.