Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.75, with a volume of 13141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59.

Insider Activity at Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $155,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,860,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $467,220. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chase by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Chase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Chase by 0.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chase by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

