Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 3.4% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,989. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

