Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,019,000 after buying an additional 167,740 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,261,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,851,000 after purchasing an additional 180,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,559,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $210.34 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.02.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

