Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 14,808 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

