Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,708 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $196.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

