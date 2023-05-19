Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CHS. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Chico’s FAS Stock Performance
Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $638.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS
In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.