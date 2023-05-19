Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHS. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $638.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

