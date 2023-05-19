Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $121.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.51. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $133.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

