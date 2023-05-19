Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPRQF shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants.

