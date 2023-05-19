Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Mizuho

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $145.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.