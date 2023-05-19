CI Investments Inc. Has $29.82 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,054 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.97. 4,860,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,060. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.