CI Investments Inc. Sells 20,907 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.08.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $206.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.