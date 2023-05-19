CIBC Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$55.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.69.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$48.73 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$50.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 609.13, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

