CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Director Buys $18,500.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Aron I. Schwartz purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CION Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 715.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 11.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

