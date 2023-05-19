Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $1.05-1.07 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

