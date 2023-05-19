Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 206,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,464. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.31. Citi Trends has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 1.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Citi Trends by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

