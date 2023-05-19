Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $246,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $251.57 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

