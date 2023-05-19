Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 4,688 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

CLB opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

