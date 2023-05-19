Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $220,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.8 %

WSM opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

