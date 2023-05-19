Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Stock Performance

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 2,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 2.59. Civeo has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $674,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.