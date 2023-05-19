Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.0894 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Civic has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $89.35 million and $3.43 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Buying and Selling Civic

