Clean Energy Transition LLP Grows Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,319 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises 14.7% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 1.44% of nVent Electric worth $92,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 327,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

