Clean Energy Transition LLP Purchases 543,972 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,972 shares during the quarter. Blue Bird makes up about 1.8% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 3.34% of Blue Bird worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $26.76. 370,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,340. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

