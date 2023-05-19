Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $140.08 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

