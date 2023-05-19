Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $577.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

