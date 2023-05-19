ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Stock Performance

CLRO stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

ClearOne Dividend Announcement

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 99.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. ClearOne’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Recommended Stories

