ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

