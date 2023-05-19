CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CNA opened at $39.92 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CNA Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

