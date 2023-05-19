Coinmetro Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $537.48 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $195.23 million and $537.48 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026040 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,924.54 or 1.00017614 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

