Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $38.79 on Friday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

