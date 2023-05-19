Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Down 5.3%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Comet Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.06.

Comet Industries Company Profile

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

