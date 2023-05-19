Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 578.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

BKNG stock traded down $13.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,767.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,602.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,333.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

